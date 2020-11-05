Earlier in the week, Eta made landfall as a category 4 hurricane along the Nicaraguan coastline. Eta has weakened to a tropical depression as the storm continues its trek across Central America. Flash flooding will continue to be a concern for several Central American countries over the next couple of days.
If Eta can hold together, it could remerge into the Caribbean by Friday afternoon. Conditions will be favorable for some strengthening. The forecast track takes Eta into Cuba by the end of the weekend. By early next week, Florida could be dealing with Eta.
There are too many uncertainties to determine if there will be impacts on the northern Gulf coast at this time. We will have a better idea of what to expect once Eta is back over open waters. Continue to check back for updates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.