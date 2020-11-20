Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows into the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will increase over the Delta Sunday as a weak cold front reaches the area, however expect another warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A broken line of showers will accompany the front however we expect shower activity to dissipate. Any rain chances will be confined to locations north of Hwy 82.
Weak Front Headed Our Way, However Warm Temps Remain
- Karen Williams
