Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows into the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will increase over the Delta Sunday as a weak cold front reaches the area, however expect another warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A broken line of showers will accompany the front however we expect shower activity to dissipate. Any rain chances will be confined to locations north of Hwy 82.

