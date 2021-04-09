A dynamic storm system will bring several rounds of severe weather to much of the Mid-South this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the South Delta and much of Central Mississippi to a moderate (level 4/5) severe risk. The rest of the Delta is still under an enhanced risk (level 3/5) for severe weather. All modes of severe weather will be likely this afternoon into the overnight hours. Damaging wind gusts of 70-80 mph and hail up to the size of baseballs will be the primary threats. Conditions will also be favorable for a few spin-up tornadoes. The severe threat will end early Saturday morning before the sun rises.
It is going to be important to have a severe weather plan ready for action as the storms fire up later today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.