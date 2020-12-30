Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon. The heaviest rain will remain along and west of the Mississippi River. The rain will continue tonight, and temperatures will turn chilly in some locations as a cold front drapes itself across the Delta. There will be quite a temperature gradient tomorrow morning with chilly temperatures north of the cold front and warmer temperatures to the south.
Tomorrow will be a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Severe storms will be possible especially south of Highway 82. The timing will be between 5 PM Thursday and 2 AM Friday. The primary threat will be damaging winds of 50-60 mph. The tornado threat will be low across our area, but an isolated tornado will be possible. Be sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts!
Conditions will improve heading into the first day of 2021.
