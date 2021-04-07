Severe Threat

An unstable air mass ahead of an approaching cold front will lead to the development of severe storms later this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for communities along the Mississippi River. Conditions will be favorable for straight-line winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The best timeframe for severe weather will be between 3 PM and midnight. Be sure that you have multiple ways of receiving alerts and have your severe weather plan ready for action!  

