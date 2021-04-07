An unstable air mass ahead of an approaching cold front will lead to the development of severe storms later this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for communities along the Mississippi River. Conditions will be favorable for straight-line winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The best timeframe for severe weather will be between 3 PM and midnight. Be sure that you have multiple ways of receiving alerts and have your severe weather plan ready for action!
Weather Alert Wednesday
