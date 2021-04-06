Severe Threat

Our next threat of severe weather will arrive tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms will develop early tomorrow afternoon across Arkansas and Louisiana. The storms will merge into a squall line which will push through the Delta between 2-10 PM. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Damaging winds will pose the highest threat tomorrow evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Delta under a slight (level 2/5) severe risk for Wednesday. Remain WEATHER AWARE tomorrow and have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts! 

