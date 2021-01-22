The first part of your weekend looks to start with dry conditions and cool temperatures in the lower-50s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Saturday, but peeks of sunshine will be possible. Southerly winds will ramp up late Saturday night, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s Sunday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the day.
I hope everyone has a great upcoming weekend!
