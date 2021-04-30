Periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Delta on Sunday (May 2nd), beginning in the morning and continuing through the P.M. hours. Storms could be capable of producing hail and damaging winds.
Wet And Stormy For Sunday
- Chris Mathis
