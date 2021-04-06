Rain and thunderstorms will affect most or all locations in the Delta News coverage area on Wednesday (April 7th), especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms could be capable of producing hail and damaging winds.
Wet And Stormy Wednesday
- Chris Mathis
- Updated
Chris Mathis
