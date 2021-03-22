Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Thunder possible. High near 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.