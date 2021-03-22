We have one more dry day on tap before a wet pattern returns to the region. Clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system.
Light shower activity will become possible later tonight into early Tuesday morning, mainly over the western half of the area. For the week ahead expect several rounds of potential severe weather along with heavy rainfall/flooding concerns.
Timeframe: Thursday could be a weather aware day.
