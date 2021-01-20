Rain chances are high during the morning, afternoon, and evening on Thursday (January 21st). Despite the lack of sunshine, warm breezes should allow for many locations to climb over 60 degrees before a weak cold front moves through late.
Wet Thursday, But Not Cold
- Chris Mathis
Chris Mathis
