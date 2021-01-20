Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.