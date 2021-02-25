Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Periods of rain. High around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.