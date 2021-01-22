After a glimmer of sun this morning, clouds have returned along with some sprinkles. Highs reached into the 50s. We expect an old frontal boundary to move back over the area just ahead of another front. This reversal front will allow the front to become a warm front and also bring showers after midnight.
Showers will continue into Sunday mainly over northwestern sections.
A noticeable change in temperatures will be felt with the passage of the front with 50s becoming 60s and even lower 70s over the far south.
