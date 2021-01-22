After four consecutive days with measurable rain, Saturday (January 23rd) should be completely dry across the Delta with some sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the 50's during the afternoon.
Rain will become likely again on Sunday and Monday, with thunder and lightning possible in a spring-like air mass.
