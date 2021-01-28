Lows Tonight

It will be a cold day across the Delta as high temperatures will only reach the mid-40s areawide. The real chill comes tonight as lows drop below freezing. A widespread frost will develop after midnight as some locations drop into the upper 20s. Temperatures will begin to rebound tomorrow afternoon with highs returning to the 50s. No rain is in the forecast over the next two days. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.