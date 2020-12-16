It is going to be a bone-chilling cold day as wind chill values will stay in the 30s all day long. A few morning snow flurries will end by 10 AM, and the rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies. Skies will finally clear out tonight, and temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper-20s. A widespread frost will develop late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The sunshine will return tomorrow with highs returning to near 50 degrees.
Temperatures will continue warming into the weekend, putting an end to the frigid temperatures.
