Due to a combination of dry conditions and low humidity, extra caution is advised with any open burning today. Dew points will remain in the 20-30 degree range through tonight. Properly dispose of any flammable objects, including cigarettes and matches.
Moisture will gradually return by the middle of the week, limiting any further fire threat.
