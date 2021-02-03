Southerly winds up to 25 miles per hour, with stronger gusts, should carry temperatures into the 60's on Thursday, even with little or no sunshine. Rain will become likely across the Delta by late afternoon and evening.
Rainfall totals are expected to be less than half-an-inch areawide.
