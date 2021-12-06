We are going to be talking about winter safety tips while out on the roadways while driving. December 21 is approaching and it is the first day of winter. Now we are going to talk about the fist type of precipitation and that is rain. We get that mostly throughout the year. The biggest thing about rain is you don't want to hydroplane. It is one of the biggest casualties and biggest issues while driving when it is pouring down rain. You want to have your headlights turned on and avoid cruise control if at all possible. Again you want to slow down and keep a safe distance and if you do start to hydroplane do not slam on your brakes. Kinda go with flow and if you skid a little bit you want to urn your tires in the direction of it. You never want to just slam on your breaks. So again in just heavy rain, give yourself extra time and plenty if time to get to work or where ever you might be going. Use low beam head lights. The next type of precipitation is freezing rain. This is one of the most dangerous types of precipitation because it is hard to see. Usually can't tell if the roads are icy. It is not like snow. This is how we get our ice storms as well. You want to reduce your speed and avoid driving if at all possible. It can be very treacherous. Avoid sudden stops. If you do start to slide, again turn your wheels in the direction of the skid so you don't end up in a ditch or where ever you might be going. Also don't slam on your brakes. That's how most people end up getting hurt or even worst than that. Avoid hills and inclines if you can. The next type is sleet. the difference between sleet and freezing rain is sleet is a partially melted snow flake. It refreezes once it reached the surface. It kinda falls as a tiny little ice pellet. This is again is what makes road icy but also slushy. You want to be careful out on these roads. Reduce your speed.From this point going forward, if you can avoid driving do it. avoid sudden stops. If your sliding turn those wheels in the direction. avoid hills and steep inclines if possible. That last type is snow. This one is easier to tell cause you can actually see it. You know what you will be dealing with. You want to accelerate and decelerate very slowly. Keep a low speed at all times. Avoid locking up on your breaks. Avoid those hills and inclines. If you have a four wheel drive truck, that is recommended. If not, you have a 2-wheel drive car, give yourself extra time and be careful out on those road ways. Avoid those hills and inclines at all possible. Winter will be here before we know it and who know what we might have in store going into January and February of next year. Hope everyone stays safe.
