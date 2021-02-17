Most of our widespread and heavy precipitation ended Wednesday evening, but scattered areas of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will continue into the day Thursday (February 18th).
Travel will remain extremely hazardous on Thursday and Friday.
Most of our widespread and heavy precipitation ended Wednesday evening, but scattered areas of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will continue into the day Thursday (February 18th).
Travel will remain extremely hazardous on Thursday and Friday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It's true: A small number of wind turbines did ice up. But Texas utility companies recorded failures across a suite of fuel sources, both fossil fuels and renewables. Read more
This February, the Delta News is recognizing four Mississippi natives who helped advance rights and opportunities for minorities, or made life… Read more
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Historic cold putting historic stress on the power grid forced SWEPCO to enact rolling blackouts for the second day in a row. Read more
We are about to experience another artic brisk here in The Delta. Stay safe and stay informed! Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.