Colder than normal temperatures are already in place. A strong weather maker continues to dig to the east, moisture will overspread our western zones just west of the Mississippi River before 10 pm, I-55 corridor by midnight and spread eastward through Monday morning.
Models are beginning to come into agreement that some transition to snowfall west of the Mississippi River is likely into the overnight hours. Expect this surface low to move along the northern Gulf of Mexico and along the mouth of the Mississippi River before day break and spread eastward through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark or lower 30s across the area. This will definitely cause travel headaches Monday morning.
Snowfall accumulations of up to two inches or more will be possible in some areas.
