The latest forecast models are indicating that accumulating snowfall will be possible late Sunday into Monday. The European ensemble now has a 30-40% chance of the area receiving at least 3" of snowfall. The GFS and Canadian are starting to get on board as well. There are still uncertainties, but the chance of a winter storm is growing.
It looks like cold air will be in place, but the moisture availability could be an issue. The chances of snow in the Delta will be contingent on the track of the storm system. If the storm system tracks along the Gulf coast, then wintry weather would be likely in our area. If the storm tracks further south, the amount of moisture would be significantly lower. This scenario would lead to no precipitation at all. The third scenario would bring the storm system further inland. In this scenario, warm air would overcome the wintry potential and lead to an all rain event. Things will come into better focus over the next couple of days.
Continue to check back for the latest updates as we continue to fine-tune the forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.