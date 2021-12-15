Meteorologist Chase Ward tells how we can get different types of winter precipitation.
"We are going to talk about the different types of precipitation that we will receive really for this winter. Winter will be here soon and we could experience some sleet, freezing rain, and even some snow. Today we are going to talk about we get those different types of precipitation because we could potentially see some that. We did see a lot of that in February early of 2021. The first one we are going to talk about is rain. This one is easy especially for us meteorologist to predict. Most rain always starts out as a snow flake. At the top of the atmosphere the temperature is below freezing even in the summer time. As that snowflake begins to fall, it will hit a warm layer especially in the summer time when it is like 80 or 90 degrees outside. It will melt fast and fall down as a rain drop. It gets a full melt and that is our typical rain. The next one is freezing. This one still falls as a snowflake, but it will hit a warm layer where is will get a full melt. It will full melt to a rain drop. As it hits the surface, it is below freezing, 32 or below right here at the surface. As that rain drop hits the surface, it will freeze on contact. This is how we get those ice storms. They are the most dangerous type as ice is more heavier than snow. That is why we have down trees and power lines in ice storms. Freezing rain is not really good. We don't really want that. Rather have snow or even sleet over the potential for freezing rain. The next one is sleet. Still starts out as a snowflake but it hits a small warm layer. It is not as deep and not as warm. Typically one degree over at freezing. It begins a partial melt. The snowflake itself is unique. It only forms at the top of the atmosphere. When it hits that warm layer it will began a partial melt. Once it hit the freezing layer at the surface, it is deep enough that it will refreeze and that is how you get that little ice pellet that will fall at the surface. This can still lead to potential ice along the road and along the trees. Snowfall, this one is easy. It is freezing from the top the top down to the bottom from the cloud to the surface. The entire area is below 32 degrees. That snowflake keeps its form. There is no melting and that is how we get to see that unique formation. The snowflake itself is unique to be formed at the top of the atmosphere as ice crystal began to stick to one another and that is how we get the snowflake. We could see one of these precipitation going into winter. As we start to experience some freezing temperatures. We have already experienced some of that for November."
