Confidence continues to increase that an accumulating snowfall will fall across the Delta. Based on the latest forecast data, it looks like the best chance of snowfall will be south of Highway 82 into northeastern Louisiana. For now, chances are lower for our northernmost counties. A couple of inches could be possible in the areas shaded in the dark blue. I will put out an official snowfall forecast tomorrow evening.
There are still inconsistencies with some of the model data, so expect changes to the forecast over the next 24-36 hours. Check back later this afternoon for an update!
