A mixture of rain, sleet, and snow is expected to affect the Delta, beginning Sunday night and continuing into the day Monday (January 11th). A period of pure snow, indicated by blue shading on the future tracker map, could occur especially early Monday.
Temperatures will probably be cold enough to create travel problems Monday morning, assuming we get the precipitation that's expected. Snowfall accumulations up to two inches or more will be possible in some areas.
