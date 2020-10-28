Zeta Approaching Southeast Mississippi
- Chris Mathis
-
- Updated
- 0
Hurricane Zeta is slowly weakening as it moves past New Orleans, but hurricane-force winds and heavy rain are still expected this evening in the southeastern portion of Mississippi. As of 7 PM, a Hurricane Warning is in effect along and near the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Tropical storm warnings include Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Meridian.
Chris Mathis
