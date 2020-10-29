Zeta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane around 4 p.m. Wednesday near the fishing village of Cocodrie, Louisiana. High winds left a path of destruction from Louisiana to Georgia. Over 1 million people are without power this morning across the Southeast. Sadly, 3 fatalities have occurred related to Hurricane Zeta.
Zeta will continue to weaken this morning and will exit into the Atlantic Ocean this evening.
As Zeta exits, cooler air will settle in over the Delta. Temperatures will struggle to rise out of the 50s this afternoon. Clouds will linger with patches of drizzle continuing through mid-morning. Skies will finally begin to clear tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the 30s in some locations. Time to crank up the heaters!
