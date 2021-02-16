On a cold day like today, we wanted to find out in an experiment whether or not a wet towel will freeze on a cone. So what we have here is a towel and our parking cone and what we did we wetted this towel up with warm water and you can kinda of see the steam coming off of it. But we've been out here for about two minutes or so. So we are going to wait another 15 to 20 minutes to see if it actually freezes.
Alright it's been a little more than about 25 minutes but what we found is we have a nice little icicle right here. So you can see pretty much in 25 minutes we have an icicle right here and it is pretty stiff. And it's stiff here. So this just proves how cold it is out here and we started with a hot towel and now we have ice that has developed on there.
So that means if you are going to spend any length of time outside, folks, you definitely want to keep yourself layered up as much as possible. Even though we do have sun out here right now, don't be fooled. It is cold out here. It's about 18 degrees outside now. But this is the end of our experiment and again keep warm.
I'm Meteorologist Karen Williams
